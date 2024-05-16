KWHL KWHL Logo

Tom Brady Regrets How His Roast Affected The People He “Loves The Most”

May 16, 2024 8:44AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Tom Brady is talking about the aftermath of his raunchy “Greatest Roast of All Time” on Netflix, and has some regrets. He sat down on the “The Pivot” podcast saying he didn’t realize how the jokes about him and his family would affect his kids. The other collateral damage would be the two mothers of his kids, ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

Bündchen said she was “deeply disappointed” by the “irresponsible” jokes about their marriage. Another lady that has been talked about the most after the roast, comedian Nikki Glaser who pummeled him with especially brutal barbs. She thinks he should have done a little more research and watch other roasts to get a better idea of how bad it was going to get!

