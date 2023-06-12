KWHL KWHL Logo

Tom Brady Takes Out MrBeast’s Drone From A Yacht

June 12, 2023 7:09AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Well this is a fun way to spend your retirement…and prove your skills are still ON POINT.

MrBeast gets Tom to agree to a challenge (at 11 minutes into the video)… try and knock down his drone from the yacht they’re on with a football.

Tom actually doesn’t think he can do it, but then jokes … if he gets it in one try, he might have to think about un-retiring. Welp, he’s got something to mull over now — not only did he do it, but he completed another challenge right after that was equally impressive.

