Tom Holland Will NEVER Do Another ‘Lip Sync Battle’

Tom Holland delivered one of the most EPIC ‘Lip Sync Battle’ performances EVER in 2017 against now girlfriend Zendaya. He flawlessly channel Rihanna for a rain-soaked acrobatic “Umbrella”! Although it was fun (and the most stressful performance of his career) he will NEVER do a TV show again. Because he doesn’t have to now. Sad face.

He’d rather spend his down time in between movies playing golf and living my “private life.” Still, he’s happy that performance “had a lasting effect.”

‘CAUSE IT WAS UHMAZING!

Well Tom and Z are happy and in love and we love that!

Oh…and fun fact: he has a group chat with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield called ‘The Spider-Boys’ LOLOL! They bonded filming No Way Home together: “Myself, Andrew, Tobey — we have this amazing bond as three people who have been through something that is so unique that we really are like brothers.”

During their last chat, he said “I was doing a charity event in London for the Brothers Trust and I was asking if they would be so kind as to sign a poster to auction off.”