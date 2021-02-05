Tony Hawk Lands 720 at Age 52
He’s out there landing 720’s and my knees hurt when I walk up the stairs.
And in true Tony Hawk form he decide to put that skateboard up for auction and raise money for public skateparks
Tony Hawk has been defying gravity and age for some time now