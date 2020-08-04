      Weather Alert

‘Too many are selfish’: US nears 5 million virus cases

Aug 4, 2020 @ 10:13am

By PHIL MARCELO, CARLA K. JOHNSON and LISA MARIE PANE Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — The U.S. is approaching 5 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus, far outpacing other countries. The reasons are obvious: Americans are resisting taking steps to avoid getting infected. Many of the hotspots are chalked up to large gatherings, from big house parties and large no-mask weddings to crowded bars and restaurants. The U.S. has had more than 155,000 people die from the virus in just a matter of months. It’s been fueled by a perfect storm of factors: continuing to gather in droves, resistance to wearing masks and a patchwork quilt of approaches to containing the virus by county, state and federal governments.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Mother Nature Jumping In On The 2020 Madness
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand