Tools stolen at home being built for slain officer’s family

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – Thieves stole tools from a construction company helping to build a house for the family of a Fairbanks Police Department officer killed in the line of duty.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports the theft of more than $5,000 in tools was discovered Wednesday when employees of Johnson River Enterprises returned to the job site.

The company is donating time to help build a home for the family of Fairbanks police Sgt. Allen Brandt.

Brandt was shot Oct. 16, 2016, while responding to a report of shots in downtown Fairbanks. He died 12 days later. A Fairbanks jury on April 4 convicted Anthony Jenkins-Alexie of murder in Brandt’s death.

The construction company owner, RT Lindner, says a thief cut padlocks on an enclosed trailer to gain access to the tools.

Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com

