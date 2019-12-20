      Weather Alert

Transmission line damaged by Alaska fire back in service

Dec 20, 2019 @ 12:10pm

Associated Press
KENAI, Alaska (AP) –
A transmission line damaged by a fire in Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula is back in service. The Peninsula Clarion reports the line was re-energized Thursday after being down since mid-August.
Several Kenai Peninsula communities saw their electricity bills increase after the Swan Lake fire damaged lines connecting power from the Bradley Lake hydroelectric plant to the rest to the rest of the Peninsula and into Anchorage. Some of the communities are serviced by Chugach Electric and Seward is serviced by the city.

