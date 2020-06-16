      Weather Alert

Travelers accused of breaking quarantine set to leave Hawaii

Jun 15, 2020 @ 6:11pm

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER Associated Press
HONOLULU (AP) — A woman traveling with a group of 21 people arrested on suspicion of violating Hawaii’s coronavirus quarantine says they have agreed to leave the state because they have received threats from residents. Kendra Carter says that when the group arrived earlier this month, they didn’t realize Hawaii’s mandatory 14-day quarantine would be enforced. The leader of the group, Eligio Bishop, pleaded no contest Monday to the quarantine violation. Court documents say they were seen at a beach park shortly after arriving. The quarantine doesn’t allow travelers to leave a residence or hotel room for any reason except medical emergencies.

