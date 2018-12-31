Travis Barker Filled In On Drums For Korn

CARSON, CA - MAY 12: Travis Barker of blink-182 performs onstage at KROQ Weenie Roast 2018 at StubHub Center on May 12, 2018 in Carson, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for KROQ)

Perhaps Korn’s next record is going to have a more upbeat, punk rock feel. Speaking to Revolver magazine, guitarist Brian “Head” Welch makes some revelations on what to expect from the band.

Head says the album is far from finished, but they do have plans to get it out in the new year. Guesting on drums, at least for the demos, is blink-182’s Travis Barker, along with Goldfinger’s John Feldmann helping with the writing.

There are only a couple of festival dates on Korn’s schedule right now, but Head says he’s really looking forward to playing them.