Travis Barker Surprises 9-Year-Old Blind Drummer For Jam Session

August 22, 2023 11:03AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

9-year-old Grayson Roberts got quite a surprise at his lemonade stand at The Dream Factory social space in L.A.

Grayson is a blind drummer and video of him at his lemonade stand with no customers went viral thanks to influencer Charlie Rocket sharing it. Rocket set up the stand at the Dream Factory.

When Travis Barker from Blink-182 heard about it with only a day’s notice and a work obligation, he made it a point to stop by! He even gifted Grayson with some new drum sticks and they jammed together!

 

