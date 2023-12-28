KWHL KWHL Logo

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift’s Romance Like A Hallmark Movie?

December 28, 2023 10:02AM AKST
Share
Source: YouTube

There’s a new ESPN promo that likens Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Love Story to Hallmark romance film!

Appropriate? We think yes! Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s love story could be made into a film. Hallmark screenwriter Julie Sherman Wolfe, who has written 24 Hallmark movies, said football this year has seemed like a holiday movie in a new promotional spot that ran on Christmas Eve, December 24, during ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ESPN PR (@espnpr)

Wolfe claimed that the NFL’s “moments of pure joy” and “full of twists and turns” are just like her movies. It certainly feels like it’s been playing out like that for Kelce and Swift…or Swelce. She brought her parents and brother to cheer him on Christmas Day against the L.A. Raiders.

Recently Played

American WomanLenny Kravitz
3:38pm
Seven Nation ArmyThe White Stripes
3:34pm
Aint No Rest For The WickedCage The Elephant
3:31pm
A Symptom Of Being HumanShinedown
3:21pm
Crazy TrainOzzy Osbourne
3:16pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Army helicopter flying through Alaska mountain pass hit another in fatal April crash, report says
2

Derek Hough Updates Fans On His Wife’s Recovery From Emergency Brain Surgery
3

The Holderness Family Celebrates 10 Years Of “Christmas Jammies”
4

Oregon man is convicted of murder in the 1978 death of a teenage girl in Alaska
5

Brad Pitt Turns 60!