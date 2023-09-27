Travis Kelce Breaks His Silence About Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce broached the subject of his relationship with Taylor Swift on their podcast “New Heights” after they seemed to go public Sunday night when she was at his game. And then their afterparty. “My personal life that isn’t so personal…I did this to myself, Jason”. He acknowledged all the attention they are getting is because he’s been open about pursuing her. Starting with the friendship bracelet with his number he failed to give her in July, to publicly inviting her to his game.

Regardless, EVERYBODY is jumping on board the hype. Are we calling them Traylor or Tayvis?? The NFL is LOVING it with tons of references on their social media. Sales for Kelce’s jersey number increased by 400% and single day ticket sales skyrocketed for the Kansas City Chiefs and the opponents they are playing! Swifties are making videos explaining football to other Swifties! Women are pranking their men on videos saying Taylor put Travis on the map!!

We’ll see how it plays out but everybody so far is loving Taylor’s NFL Era!