KWHL KWHL Logo

Travis Kelce Preps For ‘Kelce Jam’, Taylor Swift’s Support Is “Amazing”

April 3, 2024 7:02AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Travis Kelce chatted with ET’s Nischelle Turner about the second annual Kelce Jam. Yep…it’s a music festival presented by Jim Beam, and featuring Lil Wayne, Diplo and 2 Chainz. It celebrates all things Kansas City and is set for Saturday May 18.

He mentions how the support of his very famous girlfriend, Taylor Swift, has been “amazing.” If you want to try to score tickets, go to www.kelcejam.com. As for what may be his next chapter once football is done, he may pave a path in entertainment.

Speaking of his lady love, his buddies tried to use her song “Bad Blood” to distract him on the golf course and it backfired!

Recently Played

Screaming SuicideMetallica
1:19pm
People Of The SunRage Against The Machine
1:17pm
DriveIncubus
1:13pm
Crack Cocaine (ft. Ozzy)Billy Morrison
1:09pm
Give It AwayRed Hot Chili Peppers
1:04pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

An Eagle River Family’s Journey to St. Jude
2

The Camp Host Director Henry Darrow McComas Full Interview
3

Eva Mendes Talks About The “No Brainer” Decision To Quit Acting
4

St Jude Rocks Radiothon with KWHL
5

“Star Wars” Blue Milk Coming To Stores For May the 4th