KWHL KWHL Logo

Travis Kelce Reveals His Reality Show Guilty Pleasure

March 21, 2024 8:19AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

On the latest episode of his podcast with brother Jason Kelce, “New Heights”, Travis Kelce tried to convince Jason to watch “Love Is Blind” on Netflix.

Jason wasn’t having it. Travis said it was “the worst trash ever but it’s so good”! He also poked fun at his own past in reality TV with his 2016 dating show “Catching Kelce”, where he dated a girl from each of the 50 states trying to find love!  Now he’s got that covered with Taylor Swift.

What reality show is your guilty pleasure?

Recently Played

With Arms Wide OpenCreed
6:02am
Straight Out Of LineGodsmack
5:56am
Ramon AyalaGiovannie And The Hired Guns
5:53am
NumbLinkin Park
5:43am
FalloutSleep Theory
5:40am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

The Saga of #BadassBella
2

Zayn Malik Talks “One Direction” On “Hot Ones”
3

Alaska whaling village teen pleads not guilty to 16 felony counts in shooting that left 2 dead
4

Dog deaths revive calls for end to Iditarod, the endurance race with deep roots in Alaska tradition
5

Alaska governor vetoes education package overwhelming passed by lawmakers