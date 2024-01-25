KWHL KWHL Logo

Travis Kelce Reveals Taylor Swift’s Reaction To His Shirtless Brother

January 25, 2024 6:44AM AKST
Share
Source: YouTube

By now, you’ve seen all the memes and the video of a shirtless Jason Kelce going nuts, climbing out of his suite at the Chiefs/Bills game. So what did Taylor Swift think of all that?  It was the first time Taylor met Jason and his wife, Kylie. Furthermore, what did KYLIE think of her shirtless husband?

Travis Kelce talked to his brother about all that went down on their “New Heights” podcast and told Jason “Tay said she absolutely loved you,”  while Jason revealed Kylie “wasn’t too happy about it to be honest.” To be fair, he warned his wife he was going to do it and she was all, “Jason, don’t you dare!” And he said “I’m not asking permission, I’m doin this.”

Here’s their full podcast:

Recently Played

Second ChanceShinedown
5:39pm
Bark At The MoonOzzy Osbourne
5:27pm
I DisappearMetallica
5:23pm
My WaveSoundgarden
5:18pm
ArtificialDaughtry
5:14pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Swifties Think Taylor Swift Is A Secret Author
2

Pauly Shore Will Play Richard Simmons In New Biopic
3

Officials respond to pipeline leak at Point Thomson gas field on Alaska’s North Slope
4

Jessica Simpson and Her Daughter Recreate Her “Chicken Or Tuna” Moment
5

Bodycam Footage Shows Rescue Of Mom And Baby From Sinking Car