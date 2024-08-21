Travis Kelce Signs On For His First Movie Role

Travis Kelce is still making the most of the spotlight his girlfriend brought to him by signing on for his first movie project, and no, he’s not playing himself. It’s an action comedy called Loose Cannons, a about two unruly cops who get partnered together after budget cuts force precinct mergers and nobody else wants to work with them.

The script is described as having tones of Lethal Weapon, Bad Boys and Rush Hour. No word yet on who the other unruly cop will be or when you might see it on the screen. In the meantime, Kelce is hosting Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity for Amazon, while his first major acting role is the upcoming Ryan Murphy FX horror show Grotesquerie.