Travis Kelce Thinks The NFL Might Be “Overdoing It” On Taylor Swift Coverage

Jason Kelce asked brother Travis Kelce on their New Heights podcast if the NFL is overdoing their coverage of Taylor Swift coming to Kansas City Chiefs games…and he conceded “they might be overdoing it a little bit.” But at the same time, he knows he “can’t be mad” about it because he brought it on himself by publicly pursuing her since July!

Jason believes the NBA is used to celebrities coming to games all the time, but it’s new for the NFL. And then when you consider the level of stardom Taylor has…that’s a whole other level.

The NFL responded, saying while they “leaned into” the “pop culture moment”, the “vast majority of our content has remained focused on the game.”

Still insiders say Kelce is smitten with Swift, and she is hopeful for where the relationship could go. Sources tell Us Weekly she’s “no longer holding back” and enjoying life. They say if something feels right, as it does with Travis, she’s jumping in with both feet.