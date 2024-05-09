KWHL KWHL Logo

Travis Kelce To Make His Acting Debut In “Grotesquerie”

May 9, 2024 6:27AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Travis Kelce is still living his best life with side projects after reupping with the Kansas City Chiefs to be the highest paid tight end in the NFL. He’s not only going to add game show host to his resume (Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity? coming to Prime Video), but now he’s entering his acting era. He making his acting debut this fall in Ryan Murphy’s “Grotesquerie”. Niecy Nash-Betts shared some set footage.

No word yet on what character he will play or an air date.

 

MORE HERE

