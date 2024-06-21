KWHL KWHL Logo

Travis Scott Arrested On Disorderly Intoxication And Trespassing Charges

June 21, 2024 8:46AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

33-year-old rapper, Travis Scott (real name Jaques Bermon Webster II), was arrested in Miami June 20 at the Miami Beach marina.

He shares kids Stormi and Aire with ex Kylie Jenner, and was taken into custody for alleged disorderly intoxication and trespassing. Police responded to a call of a disturbance on the docks of the marina around 12:40am where they found Scott standing on the dock yelling at a boat. They smelled alcohol, asked him to sit down which he did at first, until he started disregarding their instructions.

Even still, the owner of the boat didn’t want to press charges if he would leave…and he did. For five minutes. That’s when he got arrested.

