Treadwell says he’s unbothered by Parnell’s support of rival

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – In this year’s Republican gubernatorial primary, former Alaska Gov. Sean Parnell has not endorsed the man who served for four years as his lieutenant governor.

Parnell endorsed former state Sen. Mike Dunleavy over Mead Treadwell. Dunleavy and Treadwell are the major Republicans vying in the GOP primary. The winner is expected to face independent Gov. Bill Walker and Democrat Mark Begich in November.

Parnell says Alaska needs a course correction and says Dunleavy is the person best suited to lead that effort.

Treadwell was Parnell’s lieutenant governor from 2010 to 2014.

Treadwell says he is proud of his work with Parnell and wasn’t bothered that Parnell endorsed Dunleavy. He says he looks forward to having Parnell’s support in the general election.

