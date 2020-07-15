Tribal nations appeal ruling over federal virus relief funds
Associated Press undefined
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Tribal nations are challenging a court decision that allows Alaska Native corporations to receive a share of $8 billion in federal coronavirus relief funding. The tribal nations filed a notice of appeal this week in the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C. A lower court judge had said the U.S. Treasury Department could release funding to the corporations if the tribes didn’t move forward with an appeal by Monday. The agency has set aside at least $162 million for the corporations, but it hasn’t disclosed the exact amount. Tribal nations have argued that only federally recognized tribes should get the money.