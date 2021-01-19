Trident Seafoods reports 4 COVID-19 cases at plant in Alaska
SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle-based seafood company has reported that Alaska seafood plant workers have tested positive for COVID-19, including one who was taken to a hospital. The Seattle Times reports that Trident Seafoods reported the four employees were roommates and have returned to work after undergoing a 14-day quarantine and testing negative. The Trident Seafoods’ plant is a processing center for Bering Sea harvests of pollock, crab and cod in Akutan, about 750 miles southwest of Anchorage. The plant is the company’s largest Alaska location. Chief Executive Director Joe Bundrant said in a statement on Monday that it is assessing potential operational impacts of COVID-19 spreading at the facility.