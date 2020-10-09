      Weather Alert

Trio of Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta villages placed in coronavirus lockdown

Oct 9, 2020 @ 10:28am

BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — Officials say at least three communities in a western Alaska region are under lockdown after residents tested positive for the coronavirus. KYUK-AM reported Quinhagak, Kipnuk and Kasigluk in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta have been closed because of COVID-19 infections. The Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation announced evidence of community virus spread in Quinhagak Oct. 3 and more than 33 cases have since been confirmed in the community, the most in the region located outside of Bethel. Kipnuk began a two-week lockdown Oct. 2 after a resident tested positive, while Kasigluk began its second lockdown on the same day.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand
Mother Nature Jumping In On The 2020 Madness
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.