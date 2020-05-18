Troopers allege Kwethluk man fired at village police officer
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers say a 19-year-old Kwethluk man is in custody after allegedly staging several rifles inside the village’s public safety building, activated the village fire alert system and firing on an officer. Troopers say Bryan Nicolai is being held without bail in Bethel after the Saturday incident. Online court records did not list any charges against Nicolai on Monday. Troopers say he aimed a gun at an officer and pulled the trigger, but the gun didn’t fire. They say he grabbed another rifle and shot multiple times in the general direction of the officer. Troopers say a community member persuaded Nicolai to surrender.