Troopers identify 1 of 4 men killed in Alaska highway crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – One of four men killed in a collision on the Parks Highway has been identified as a 78-year-old man from India.

Alaska State Troopers say Basava Veluvola was among five people traveling in a van that passed a commercial vehicle in a no-passing zone Monday south of Cantwell.

The van driver and three passengers died after the van crashed into a pickup truck traveling in the opposite direction. Troopers say the fifth person in the van, 58-year-old Venkata Kadiyala, also from India, is in critical condition at an Anchorage hospital.

A 2-year-old boy in the truck was flown to an Anchorage hospital with serious injuries. Also in the truck were 23-year-old Collin Koskey and 21-year-old Felicia Koskey, both of Fort Wainwright. Troopers say they were injured as well.

Troopers are asking for any witnesses of the crash to call them.

