Troopers identify man who died off south Kodiak Island

KODIAK, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers say a man who drowned off the south side of Kodiak island was from the city of Kodiak.

Forty-seven-year-old Blake Gloria died after falling into ocean water.

The Coast Guard late Monday afternoon reported that an unconscious man was receiving CPR about a mile from the fish cannery at Alitak at the southern tip of the island.

Alaska State Troopers say Gloria was in a skiff that overturned.

