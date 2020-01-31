Troopers performing welfare check find 3 dead in Palmer home
PALMER, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers say three people were found dead Tuesday night in a home southwest of Palmer. Troopers responded to a request for a welfare check and found the bodies of 71-year-old Gerald Brown, 70-year-old Karen Brown and 42-year-old Jeffery Brown, all of Palmer, inside the home. Troopers in a dispatch did not indicate how the three died. The bodies were found at around 9 p.m. The home is on a road south of the Matanuska-Susitna campus of the University of Alaska Anchorage. The state medical examiner will conduct an autopsy. An investigation is continuing.