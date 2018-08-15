Troopers release name of motorcycle passenger in fatal crash

WASILLA, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers have released the name of a motorcycle passenger killed in a crash southwest of Wasilla.

Thirty-two-year-old Jayme Donoho of Wasilla died Tuesday morning. The driver of the motorcycle, 35-year-old Brandon Haxton of Wasilla, was seriously injured.

Troopers say they were outbound on Knik-Goose Bay Road when a sport utility vehicle driven by 65-year-old Sepasetiano Laumatia of Wasilla pulled out in front of them at Mile 7.

The motorcycle struck the driver’s side of the SUV. Donoho and Haxton were ejected. Donoho died at the scene and Haxton was medically evacuated.

Laumatia and a passenger, 52-year-old Pela Laumatia, were transported to a hospital. Troopers called their injuries non-life threatening.

Troopers say their investigation continues.

