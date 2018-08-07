Troopers release name of officer in fatal village shooting
By KFQD News
|
Aug 7, 2018 @ 11:50 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers have released the name of an officer who fatally shot a suspect last week.

Troopers say Sgt. Brent Hatch, a 10-year veteran, fired and killed 28-year-old Carl Tyson of Saint Mary’s.

Troopers say Tyson was armed with a knife when he died.

A Saint Mary’s village police officer on Thursday night responded to a domestic violence report and called for assistance.

Hatch arrived, and with the village police officer, pursued as Tyson ran from the scene.

Troopers say Tyson turned, advanced with a knife in his hand and ignored commands to drop the knife. Hatch fired and Tyson died at the scene.

The trooper was placed on 72-hours mandatory administrative leave.

Saint Mary’s is a village of 566 about 450 miles (725 kilometers) northwest of Anchorage.

The post Troopers release name of officer in fatal village shooting appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Michigan man was pilot in Alaska plane crash Austria man dies in Alaska pack-rafting accident Alaska Wildlife Troopers seize illegally caught salmon Woman dies of injuries suffered in July motorhome crash Panel OKs replacing Alaska Capitol legislative voting system So what did you eat this weekend?
Comments