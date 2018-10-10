Troopers release name of teen injured in motorcycle crash

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers have released the name of a Fairbanks teenager seriously injured in a motorcycle crash.

Troopers say 18-year Zakary Skinner remains in critical condition at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.

Troopers on Monday afternoon received word of a crash on Farmers Loop north of the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

They determined that a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed struck the passenger side of a small car.

Skinner was ejected from the motorcycle, which caught fire and was destroyed.

The car sustained heavy damage but the driver was not hurt.

