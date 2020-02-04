Troopers say 2 found dead in Palmer home had been shot
PALMER, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers have released the cause of death for two of three people found dead last week inside a home southwest of Palmer. Troopers say the state medical examiner determined that 71-year-old Gerald Brown and 70-year-old Karen Brown were homicide victims and had been shot to death. The body of 42-year-old Jeffrey Brown also was found in the home. The state medical examiner has not determined the cause of his death. Toxicology results are pending for Jeffrey Brown. Troopers say no other person was involved with the case. Troopers on Jan. 28 were asked to do a welfare check at the home and found the bodies.