Troopers say Wasilla cop on domestic call kills armed man
By DAN JOLING
Associated Press
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers say a 26-year-old Palmer man was shot and killed early Thursday morning by a Wasilla police officer assisting on a domestic violence call. The man who was killed was identified as Gage Southard. Troopers early Thursday responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a home. A woman walked out with two children and said Southard was inside the garage with a shotgun. Moments later, Southard drove out of the garage in an SUV. The officer and a trooper attempted a traffic stop. Troopers say Southard drove into a ditch, stepped out with the shotgun and was shot.