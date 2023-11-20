Truck Driver Saves Choking Motorist

Jeff Hanus is a cement truck driver in Illinois who was listening to classical music on a break, when a woman pulled up in front of his truck. He noticed she was giving the symbol that she was choking. He jumped out of his truck and immediately started the Heimlich maneuver and dislodged the fast food that was stuck.

When he escorted her back to her car, he realized he had two toddlers in the car with her! She calls him her “angel”. He contends he was in the “right place at the right time” and that he did “what most would have done.”