Trump ally Roger Stone sentenced to over 3 years in prison
WASHINGTON (AP) – Roger Stone, a longtime confidant of President Donald Trump, has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for obstructing a congressional investigation in a case that has sparked fears about presidential interference in the justice system. Soon after Judge Amy Berman Jackson pronounced sentence on Thursday, Trump publicly decried Stone’s conviction as unfair. But Trump says he isn’t ready to act just yet on a pardon. Trump had denounced as a “miscarriage of justice” the initial Justice Department recommendation that Stone receive at least seven years in prison. Attorney General William Barr backed off that recommendation, prompting four prosecutors to quit Stone’s case.