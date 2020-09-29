      Weather Alert

Trump announces he will issue permit for Alaska rail line

Sep 29, 2020 @ 9:34am

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — President Donald Trump says he will issue a permit for a rail line connecting Alaska and Canada. The Anchorage Daily News reports that Trump sent a tweet citing the influence on his decision of U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan and Rep. Don Young, both Republicans. The 1,600-mile line would connect Alaska to Canada and the continental United States. Mead Treadwell of Alaska to Alberta Railway says the proposed rail route would run from Alaska’s interior through the Yukon to Alberta. Trains would carry passengers and commodities including grain, fertilizer, pipe and sulfur. Treadwell says a presidential permit would boost investor confidence.

