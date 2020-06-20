      Weather Alert

Trump crowd grows, clashes with protesters ahead of rally

Jun 19, 2020 @ 6:14pm

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and SEAN MURPHY Associated Press
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A gathering of supporters of President Donald Trump is growing larger and verbally clashing with opponents of the president in Tulsa. The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Friday rejected a request to require everyone attending Trump’s rally this weekend to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing inside the arena to guard against the spread of the coronavirus. Meanwhile, the mayor on Friday rescinded a day-old curfew that was put in place ahead of Saturday night’s rally. Tens of thousands are expected to attend the rally or hang out outside of the arena.

