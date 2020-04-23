      Weather Alert

Trump ‘disagrees strongly’ with Georgia’s plan to reopen

Apr 22, 2020 @ 5:50pm

ATLANTA (AP) — President Donald Trump says he told Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp that he “disagreed strongly” with Kemp’s decision to begin allowing some nonessential businesses to reopen this week. Speaking at a daily White House briefing Wednesday evening, Trump said he told Kemp he had misgivings over the governor’s plan, but would not stand in his way. Trump says the Republican governor is doing “what he thinks is right.” Kemp’s decision has been questioned because the state has yet to show continuing progress in those areas, and it could be difficult to catch up. Officials say there have been more than 21,000 infections in the state and at least 846 coronavirus-related deaths.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
Traffic Cams
Things Are Looking Up. New Study Shows Alaska is the Least Social State!