Trump endorses Sullivan re-election as US senator for Alaska
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) –
President Donald Trump has endorsed Alaska U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan’s re-election. In a tweet, Trump says the Republican Sullivan is doing a great job for the state while also supporting Trump’s agenda. Sullivan was elected in 2014. He has been involved in military and resource development issues and efforts to address marine debris. Sullivan’s highest profile challenger so far is Al Gross, an independent who earned an early endorsement from the state Democratic party. Gross left his practice as an orthopedic surgeon. He has made fixing the health care system a major issue in his campaign.