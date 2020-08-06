      Weather Alert

Trump says he’ll listen to both sides on Pebble Mine project

Aug 5, 2020 @ 7:24pm

By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — President Donald Trump says he would “listen to both sides” after his eldest son and a campaign adviser urged him to intervene to block a proposed copper and gold mine in Alaska’s Bristol Bay region. Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday agreed with a tweet from a former aide to Vice President Mike Pence and a senior adviser to the Trump campaign. That tweet expressed hope the president would direct the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to block the proposed Pebble Mine. Trump says his son has some strong opinions. A key permitting decision is pending from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

