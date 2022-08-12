KWHL KWHL Logo
Overnight Mime
12:00am - 6:00am

Trump Search Warrant Unsealed

August 12, 2022 12:53PM AKDT
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) – Court papers show that the FBI recovered documents  labeled “top secret” from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. The papers released Friday indicate the seized records include some that were marked top secret and also “sensitive compartmented information,” a special category meant to protect the nation’s most important secrets and those that if revealed publicly could cause “exceptionally grave” harm to U.S. interests. The court records did not provide specific details about what information the documents might contain. Trump backed the warrant’s “immediate” release, but contended the government could have had them any time by asking.

Read the search warrant here

 

Recently Played

Oh Yeah!Green Day|
4:58am
Cold Hard BitchJet|
4:54am
EpicFaith No More|
4:46am
DaylightShinedown|
4:43am
Remember WhenBad Wolves|
4:39am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
2

2020 Isn't The Only Thing Losing It's Mind.
3

Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
4

CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
5

Tommy Vext Clarifies His Comments on Racism in Instagram Video