      Weather Alert

Trump’s coronavirus remarks weigh on minds of senior voters

Sep 25, 2020 @ 9:42am

By TAMARA LUSH Associated Press
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s remarks at a campaign event in Ohio this week reverberated all the way to a sparkling waterfront in Florida, where senior citizens parsed his assessment of the coronavirus pandemic. Trump said that COVID-19 was seriously affecting “virtually nobody” under the age of 18 and sought to frame the pandemic as largely impacting older Americans as he argued for school districts to resume in-person learning. Florida, where 34 percent of the population is over the age of 55, is a potential swing state for Trump’s re-election campaign. Democratic challenger Joe Biden has made some inroads among older voters there, according to recent polls, but the coronavirus could affect the race in profound ways.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand
Mother Nature Jumping In On The 2020 Madness
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.