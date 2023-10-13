“Tube Girl” Shows You How To Make A Viral Video

Ever seen “Tube Girl” on TikTok? She’s 22-year-old Sabrina Bahsoon, and she’s got millions of views (over 24 million likes!) on her videos dancing on London’s Tube train. She walks you through what she does and how she got the idea for the series of videos in the first place. One thing to notice, she doesn’t film in selfie mode! Biggest tip: be confident and don’t care what people think or say!

She even got invited to Paris Fashion Week!