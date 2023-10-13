KWHL KWHL Logo

“Tube Girl” Shows You How To Make A Viral Video

October 13, 2023 9:17AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Ever seen “Tube Girl” on TikTok?  She’s 22-year-old Sabrina Bahsoon, and she’s got millions of views (over 24 million likes!) on her videos dancing on London’s Tube train. She walks you through what she does and how she got the idea for the series of videos in the first place.  One thing to notice, she doesn’t film in selfie mode! Biggest tip: be confident and don’t care what people think or say!

 

@sabrinabahsoon So now im en route via tube. The man in the back getting a show fr 🤣 #tubegirl #tubegirleffect ♬ Prada – cassö & RAYE & D-Block Europe

She even got invited to Paris Fashion Week!

 

@sabrinabahsoon You know the glam team is fire when they bring a leafblower for the #tubegirleffect ✨ thank you @patrick ta @Dimitri Giannetos for bringing out my inner baddie 🖤#tubegirl ♬ escapism slowed – Dezalyr.

Recently Played

Pull Me ThroughRoyal Blood
10:42pm
JudithA Perfect Circle
10:38pm
Wrong WaySublime
10:36pm
AerielsSystem Of A Down
10:26pm
Welcome To The JungleGuns N Roses
10:21pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Andrew Seidler of Anchorage Wins $2000 with The Cash Grab
2

Alaskans get a $1,312 oil dividend check this year. The political cost of the benefit is high
3

Alaska fishermen will be allowed to harvest lucrative red king crab in the Bering Sea
4

Ed Sheeran Explains The Gravesite In His Backyard
5

Las Vegas “Sphere” Officially Opens With U2’s Show