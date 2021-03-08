Tuluksak gets potable water back after 1 month without
BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — The people in the village of Tuluksak have regained potable running water after more than one month without it. KYUK-AM reported Friday that a fire destroyed the village’s water purification plant in January. Until the first week of March, residents relied on donations of bottled water. The Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation last Tuesday managed to restore access to drinking water by installing a reverse osmosis water filtration system. Before the new system was installed, residents without bottled water had to collect and haul water or ice from the nearby Tuluksak River or from the farther Kuskokwim River.