Turkey rejects US’ ‘annexation plan’
JERUSALEM (AP) – Turkey has strongly rejected the U.S. peace plan for the Israelis and Palestinians, describing it as “an annexation plan that aims to kill the two-state solution and usurp Palestinian lands.” A Turkish Foreign Ministry statement also rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s declaration to keep Jerusalem as Israel’s undivided capital, saying “Jerusalem is our red line.” “The United States’ so-called peace plan was still-born,” the ministry said in a statement. “The Palestinian people and their lands cannot be bought with money.”