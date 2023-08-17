KWHL KWHL Logo

Two Abandoned Babies Wind Up In Same Family…And Are Full Siblings

August 17, 2023 5:31AM AKDT
Vicky Lynn Laffin was abandoned in Staten Island as a newborn at a medical center but found by cardiac technician Claudia. She was adopted by the Laffin family. …and there’s another incredible fun fact about her family. Her brother Frank had also been an abandoned baby the Laffin’s adopted a year-and-a-half before Vicky was born. And after a DNA test, they just found out they are actually FULL SIBLINGS. What are the odds?? 

But wait…there’s more! Turns out Claudia would be a part of Vicky’s life unbeknownst to Vicky. Her mom, Angela, became friends with Claudia…so Claudia has been a part of Vicky’s life as she’s grown up, been to birthday parties and Vicky never knew she was the one who found her until now!

