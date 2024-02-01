KWHL KWHL Logo

Two Families Forever Bonded From Two Kidney Donations

February 1, 2024 6:53AM AKST
Share
Stethoscope best

Joely Sanders of Arizona found out that she couldn’t donate her kidney to her brother Frank because she wasn’t a match.  So she decided to donate it anyways to someone who WAS a match in Chicago. 

 

That man, Tony Gonzalez, found out his wife Tracey was a match for Frank!  So she sent her kidney to Arizona for Frank.  Now both men are off dialysis.  They met and spoke for the first time over Zoom.

 

FULL STORY HERE

Recently Played

ScarsPapa Roach
10:41am
OthersideRed Hot Chili Peppers
10:37am
Bleed It OutLinkin Park
10:34am
Bad GirlfriendTheory Of A Deadman
10:31am
Dont Tell Me (ft. Ann Wilson)Disturbed
10:23am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

New Artist Spotlight and Why Streaming Her Song Is Important
2

Swifties Think Taylor Swift Is A Secret Author
3

Pauly Shore Will Play Richard Simmons In New Biopic
4

A fire at a home in northwest Alaska killed a woman and 5 children, officials say
5

Teen Has The BEST Moment With His Favorite College Football Team