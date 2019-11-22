Two indicted after 8.4 pounds of meth intercepted in Anchorage
Authorities say two Anchorage men are facing drug trafficking charges after a shipment of meth was intercepted by the Postal Inspection Service. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says this week’s indictments of 45-year-old Peter Michael Burno and 44-year-old Billy Bob Bell III stem from the November 4th discovery of eight-point-four pounds of meth in Anchorage. Authorities allowed the package to be delivered the next day, but followed two men who picked it up out to Wasilla and then made several arrests. Investigators say they found text messages showing those men picked up the package on Burno’s behalf. He was taken into custody on the 6th when he returned from California. It wasn’t immediately clear what Bell’s alleged role was, but a criminal complaint claims both Bell and Burno attempted to possess and distribute the drugs. If found guilty, both men could face up to 10 years in prison and a 10 million dollar fine.