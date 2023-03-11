KWHL KWHL Logo

Two-Time Organ Donor Meets The Little Girl She Saved

March 11, 2023 2:00AM AKST
Share
Source: YouTube

Lori Seitz is a pretty special lady. She’s become really special to a 10-month-old named Emma…whose life she saved. 

Emma was diagnosed with biliary atresia last year and doctor said she needed a liver transplant to survive. Lori anonymously donated a part of hers and just got to meet Emma recently so the family could thank her! But this wasn’t Lori’s first organ donation rodeo…in 2020, she donated part of her kidney to save her brother’s life!

Recently Played

Deep EndI Prevail|
3:07am
So ColdBreaking Benjamin|
3:03am
Down With The SicknessDisturbed|
2:59am
Taking Me BackJack White|
2:55am
By The WayRed Hot Chili Peppers|
2:51am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Watch These Kentucky Seniors Recreate Rihanna’s Halftime Show
2

Justin Bieber Cancels Remaining Tour Dates
3

‘A little scary’: Iditarod begins with smallest field ever
4

St. Jude Phone Bank Volunteers Needed
5

Striking Alaska school bus workers to vote on tentative deal