U.S. Lawmakers Travel To Turks And Caicos Advocating For Five Detained Americans

May 24, 2024 8:53AM AKDT
There are now five Americans being held in the Turks and Caicos on strict ammunition laws facing 12 years in prison, all saying it was an “honest mistake”.

Lawmakers traveled to the island to try to secure their release, as the first of the five awaits sentencing today. Bryan Hagerich has been held since February and is “praying” for a fine and credit for time served.  Other Americans in that same boat include Tyler Wenrich, Ryan Watson, Michael Evans Lee and grandmother Sharitta Grier.

Some U.S. lawmakers suggesting a possible travel band to the island.

