      Weather Alert

UA president withdraws from consideration for University of Wisconsin job

Jun 12, 2020 @ 6:25pm

By TODD RICHMOND Associated Press
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The lone finalist for the job as president of the University of Wisconsin System has withdrawn his name from consideration. University of Alaska System President Jim Johnsen was the only finalist to emerge from a months-long search. Other would-be finalists withdrew from the running out of concern about being publicly named as a finalist during the coronavirus pandemic. The University of Alaska System issued a statement Friday saying Johnsen withdrew from consideration and quoting him as saying he feels he’s called to lead the system in Alaska.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Mother Nature Jumping In On The 2020 Madness
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Traffic Cams